MOSCOW Oct 3 Russia said on Friday the mortar fire that killed a Swiss worker from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine was fired from territory controlled by Ukrainian government forces.

"Kiev did not want to admit the obvious: the area of Donetsk affected by the fire was under the control of the (pro-Russian separatist) militia and the fire came from positions taken by Ukrainian forces," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

(Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)