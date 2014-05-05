BERLIN May 5 Germany believes that a referendum
planned by pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukraine city
of Donetsk next week would violate the constitution of the
country and make the situation there even worse, Chancellor
Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Monday.
Activists who have occupied regional offices in Donetsk have
proclaimed the creation of their own republic and want to hold a
referendum on secession on May 11, which could complicate the
Ukrainian presidential election, scheduled for May 25.
"Such a referendum, against the Ukrainian constitution, does
not calm things down but escalates them," Merkel's spokesman
Steffen Seibert told a news conference, adding that the people
who had called the vote had no democratic legitimacy.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Noah Barkin)