KIEV, March 3 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk warned on Monday that a military conflict in his east
European country would threaten the stability of the whole
region.
He also said Ukraine would not permit ethnic Russians who
have declared themselves the leaders of Crimea to annex the
southern region, which is now in the hands of Russian forces.
"I was and am a supporter of a diplomatic solution to the
crisis, as a conflict would destroy the foundations for
stability in the whole region," Yatseniuk said at a meeting with
businessmen.
"The self-proclaimed and illegitimate government in Crimea
is now trying to steal the national property of Ukraine ... I
want to warn this government against any attempts to plunder and
annex national property," he added.
Yatseniuk said Ukraine wanted to deepen political and trade
ties with the European Union but this should not be an
impediment to relations with Russia.
He denied government installed after the removal of
President Viktor Yanukovich would nationalise private companies,
telling the businessmen: "Your property is protected."
He reiterated that the government would be ready to meet
any conditions set by the International Monetary Fund to secure
financial assistance.
An IMF team was due to arrive in Kiev on Monday and start
consultations on a new aid package on Tuesday, the IMF's local
office said. It said the mission would stay in Ukraine until
March 14.