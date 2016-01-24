* Poroshenko says "long period of full silence" needed first
* Parliamentary vote on devolution expected to be delayed
* Rising ceasefire violations since late 2015
By Natalia Zinets
KIEV, Jan 24 Ukraine will not give its eastern
regions greater autonomy until a lasting ceasefire with
pro-Russian separatist rebels is in place, President Petro
Poroshenko said on Sunday, in comments that could antagonise the
rebels and the Kremlin.
Ukraine's parliament had been due to vote this week on
legislation to devolve more power to its regions, including the
disputed Luhansk and Donetsk areas, as part of a ceasefire
agreed between Moscow and Kiev last year.
Any attempt to delay the reform threatens to derail the
peace process, which was already under strain. Both Ukrainian
troops and the pro-Russian rebels have complained of rising
ceasefire violations since the tail end of 2015.
Poroshenko said he would not allow lawmakers to cancel the
vote for the decentralisation reform. But in the same breath, he
threw his support behind those parliamentarians who wanted a
series of conditions to be met before voting could take place.
These include a "ceasefire and a long period of a full
silence. This is what Russia has to ensure, and the world needs
to see that it happens," he told reporters.
Another condition is giving international monitors
unfettered access to the border between Ukraine and Russia to
monitor the flow of troops and arms into eastern Ukraine.
After a period of relative calm, both rebels and the
Ukrainian government have complained of more violations of the
ceasefire negotiated as part of the Minsk deal. Both say heavy
artillery that was meant to have been withdrawn is being used.
The leaders of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia
negotiated the Minsk peace deal in February and the West has
tied its implementation to any loosening of economic sanctions
on Russia.
More than 9,000 people have been killed in the conflict,
which erupted in April 2014 after a Moscow-backed president fled
power in the face of street protests in Kiev.
Speaking after Poroshenko, Ukraine's parliamentary speaker
confirmed that lawmakers had delayed discussions on the
decentralization reform.
"We are not planning to include this issue on the agenda of
the parliament session this week," Volodymyr Groysman told the
TV channel Inter. "Discussions continue ... we need some
additional time for discussions with political parties."
(Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Digby Lidstone)