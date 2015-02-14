(Adds details)
KIEV Feb 14 Ukraine plans to borrow $1 billion
to establish a strategic reserve of natural gas and fuel oil to
cover local needs in emergency situations, Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk said on Saturday.
"The government has adopted a decision to establish reserves
of gas and fuel oil worth $1 billion via borrowing under state
guarantees," Yatseniuk told a government meeting.
"This $1 billion will be spent to buy this strategic
reserve," he added, giving no details about gas origin.
Ukraine, a traditional buyer of Russian gas, has said it
hopes to cut its dependence on energy supplies from Russia and
to switch to imports from European states.
Ukrainian state-run energy firm Naftogaz said last month
Kiev planned to cover up to 60 percent of its gas import needs
this year from Europe, leaving its once-dominant supplier Russia
delivering the rest.
The government has expected that European summer spot gas
prices for Ukraine could fall to between $250 and $300 per 1,000
cubic metres and this allows Kiev to bolster its underground
storage reserves.
Ukraine says it is buying Russian gas above market prices
and is seeking alternative supplies from Europe. It bought
Russian gas at $329 per 1,000 cubic metres in the first quarter
of this year.
Relations between Kiev and Moscow are severely strained
after nine months of conflict that has pitted Ukrainian
government forces against pro-Russian separatists who have
declared "people's republics" in eastern Ukraine.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Toby Chopra)