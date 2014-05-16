MOSCOW May 16 Russia criticised a U.N. report
on human rights in Ukraine on Friday, saying it lacked any
semblance of objectivity, and accused its authors of following
"political orders" to whitewash the pro-Western leadership.
The Foreign Ministry said the report - which found a
deterioration of the situation in eastern regions where
pro-Moscow separatists are seeking power and serious problems
emerging in Crimea, which has been annexed by Russia - ignored
"the crudest violations of human rights by the self-proclaimed
Kiev authorities."
