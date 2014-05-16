(Adds quotes, details)
MOSCOW May 16 Russia criticised a U.N. report
on human rights in Ukraine on Friday, saying it lacked any
semblance of objectivity, and accused its authors of following
"political orders" to whitewash the pro-Western leadership.
The Foreign Ministry said the report demonised pro-Moscow
separatists in eastern Ukraine while ignoring "the crudest
violations of human rights by the self-proclaimed Kiev
authorities."
U.N. monitors found an alarming deterioration in the
situation in the east and serious problems emerging in Crimea,
which has been annexed by Russia, U.N. human rights chief Navi
Pillay said in a statement accompanying the report.
Russia said the report "cast doubt on the independence and
impartiality" of the U.N. human rights body.
"The complete lack of objectivity, glaring disparities and
double standards leave no doubt that its authors carried out a
political order to whitewash the self-proclaimed authorities in
Kiev," the ministry said in a statement.
It said the report's authors had tailored information from
sources "to fit preconceived conclusions: the justification of
the Kiev junta and the demonisation of the protest movement in
the southeast".
Russia accuses the United States and the European Union of
helping Ukraine's current leaders topple former President Viktor
Yanukovich, and denies Western allegations that it supports the
separatists in the east.
Moscow does not recognise the legitimacy of the new Kiev
leadership and refers to it as a junta.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)