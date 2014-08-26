By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Aug 26 Pro-Russian rebels in
Ukraine are guilty of a wide array of human rights abuses,
including murder, abductions and torture, and are receiving a
"steady supply" of sophisticated weapons and ammunition,
according to a U.N. report obtained by Reuters.
The report by the 34-member U.N. monitoring mission,
prepared by the U.N. human rights office in Geneva, also cited
reports of human rights violations by Ukraine's military forces
and special battalions run by the country's Interior Ministry.
The report said the death toll has risen to at least 2,200
since the fighting began in mid-April, with an average of at
least 36 people killed daily. That is up from at least 2,086 on
Aug. 10 and 1,129 on July 26.
"Armed groups continue to commit killings, abductions,
physical and psychological torture, ill treatment, executions,
murder and other serious human rights abuses," the report said,
adding that violations were "disproportionately targeting
civilians."
At least 468 people are believed to be held captive by
rebels, according to the report, which covers the period from
July 16 to Aug. 17.
"The Ukraine military has reported shelling from (Russian)
territory ... and of the illegal use of landmines in Ukraine
territory," the monitors said.
On the topic of the July 17 crash of Malaysia Airlines
flight MH17, the report said sporadic fighting has made it
impossible for international investigators to assess the site.
The reported abuses by the Ukrainian military and special
Interior Ministry battalions include "arbitrary detention,
enforced disappearances and torture," the report said.
The U.N. missions of Russia and Ukraine did not have an
immediate reaction to the report.
The conflict in Ukraine also shows no signs of abating.
Russian President Vladimir Putin urged his Ukrainian
counterpart on Tuesday not to escalate an offensive against the
rebels while Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko replied by
demanding a halt to arms shipments from Russia to the
separatists.
The U.N. monitors said the humanitarian situation has
worsened as the Ukrainian military has tightened its blockade of
rebel strongholds in Luhansk, Donetsk and Horlivka.
They said "government forces are obliged to ensure the
unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief and goods essential to
the survival of the population."
The rebels "are now professionally equipped and appear to
benefit from a steady supply of sophisticated weapons and
ammunition, enabling them to shoot down Ukrainian military
aircraft such as helicopters, fighter jets and transport
planes."
Russia denies Kiev's allegations that it is sending troops
and armor to Ukraine. The U.N. report did not say who was
sending arms to the rebels.
Fighting in eastern Ukraine broke out in April, a month
after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in response to
the toppling of a pro-Moscow president in Kiev.
The monitors said that in Crimea, "harassment and
discrimination continued against Ukrainian nationals, Crimean
Tatar and other minorities."
"No serious attempts have been made to investigate
allegations of human rights abuses committed by the so-called
Crimean self-defense forces following the March 'referendum,'"
it said.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, editing by G Crosse)