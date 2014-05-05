UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
BUCHAREST May 5 The Romanian banking system's comfortable solvency and liquidity buffers should help alleviate any problems arising from the exposure of Austrian and French banks to Russia and Ukraine, Central Bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Monday.
In a presentation, Isarescu said none of the Russian-owned companies in Romania were deemed of "systemic importance," and that there were "negligible exposures of Romanian banks to Russian or Ukrainian entities".
Romania, which neighbours Ukraine to the north, sends only 4.7 percent of its exports to Russia or Ukraine, so even a 10 percent fall in the value of exports to these countries, assuming it was not offset elsewhere, would shave only 0.16 percentage points off Romania's GDP.
"Even a total shutdown in gas imports may be weathered without tangible disruptions, at least until November-December," Isarescu said. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million