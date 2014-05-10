* Deputy PM issues tweet after Bucharest closes airspace
* Says he might return in strategic bomber
* Rogozin hit by US, EU sanctions over Ukraine
By Luiza Illie
BUCHAREST, May 10 Romania asked Moscow for an
explanation on Saturday after Russia's Deputy Prime Minister
Dmitri Rogozin, reacting to being barred from its airspace,
tweeted he would return in a TU-160 strategic bomber.
Rogozin, one of the senior Russian officials sanctioned by
the European Union and United States after Moscow moved to annex
Crimea, was turned away when his plane tried to fly to Moscow
from Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region.
According to his tweets in English, Rogozin, who oversees
Russia's powerful arms industry, was also blocked by Ukrainian
interceptor jets as he tried to fly home from the
Russian-speaking region of Moldava bordering Ukraine.
"Upon U.S. request, Romania has closed its air space for my
plane," he tweeted. "Ukraine doesn't allow me to pass through
again. Next time I'll fly on board TU-160." The supersonic
Soviet-era TU-160 is Russia's largest strategic bomber.
The Romanian foreign ministry asked Moscow to clarify
whether Rogozin's comments represented "the Russian Federation's
official position towards Romania as an EU and NATO member".
It said it "believes the threat of using a Russian strategic
bomber plane by a Russian deputy prime minister is a very grave
statement under the current regional context."
It added that "the Russian Federation has broken Ukraine's
territorial sovereignty ... while pro-Russian separatists are
violating public order in the neighbouring state."
The statement said Romania was abiding by the sanctions
imposed by the European Union against Russia. Rogozin, an avid
user of social media, posted on his Facebook page the Romanian
message to him citing the relevant European Council decisions.
Travel bans are among the limited sanctions Western states
have imposed on some Russian and pro-Moscow Ukrainian political
and business leaders, including Rogozin.
Rogozin was on a visit to Russian-speaking Transdniestria, a
long narrow strip of Moldova bordering Ukraine that broke away
from the rest of the Romanian-speaking country in 1990 as the
Soviet Union was beginning to collapse.
Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries and Romania's
eastern neighbour, is seeking closer ties with the EU, which
last month said Moldovans would no longer need visas to travel
to most of the bloc.
In another tweet sent one hour before he was turned away,
Rogozin said: "this morning I met with the Command of the Joint
Staff of Russian Forces in Transdniestria."
In other tweets, Rogozin said he attended celebrations on
Friday in Tiraspol, capital of Transdniestria, to mark the
anniversary of the 1945 Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)