KIEV, April 28 Russian authorities have seized the assets of a confectionery factory owned by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in the Russian city of Lipetsk in order to block their sale, parent company Roshen said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is safe to say the Russian side is deliberately taking all possible steps to prevent the company selling its assets in Russia," Roshen said. It said it would appeal the decision taken by the Russian court to seize the assets, which it valued at 2 billion roubles ($39 million). ($1 = 51.4080 roubles) (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)