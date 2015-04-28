(Adds background on Roshen, context on crisis)
KIEV, April 28 Russian authorities have seized
the assets of a confectionery factory owned by Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko in the Russian city of Lipetsk in
order to block their sale, parent company Roshen said on
Tuesday.
Since March 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea
peninsula and pro-Russian rebels rose up in eastern Ukraine, the
Lipetsk plant has been raided by armed police, boycotted and
accused by Russian politicians of supporting extremism.
"It is safe to say the Russian side is deliberately taking
all possible steps to prevent the company selling its assets in
Russia," Roshen said in a statement. It said it would appeal
against a decision by a Russian court to seize the assets, which
it valued at 2 billion roubles ($39 million).
Poroshenko, nicknamed the Chocolate King, promised when he
was elected last May to sell Roshen, which takes its name from
the middle two syllables of his surname and had pre-crisis
annual sales of $1.2 billion.
However the eastern conflict and resulting economic crisis
are likely to have complicated the sales process and no deals
have yet been announced.
($1 = 51.4080 roubles)
