MOSCOW Oct 24 Russia's biggest oil producer
Rosneft will continue drilling in the Arctic Kara Sea
on its own after the departure of its partner, U.S. oil major
ExxonMobil, due to sanctions, the company's head Igor
Sechin said on Friday.
"We will continue drilling in any case, on our own, always
and everywhere. If partners can take part - that's good, if they
can't - we will carry on alone," Sechin told reporters.
Exxon earlier suspended cooperation with Rosneft in the
Arctic due to U.S. sanctions over Moscow's involvement in the
conflict in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Elizabeth Piper)