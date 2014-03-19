* Igor Sechin offers broader cooperation to Japan's business
* Moscow eyes closer ties with Asia, West imposes sanctions
(Adds comments on cooperation, details)
TOKYO, March 19 Igor Sechin, head of Russia's
state energy company Rosneft, warned the West on
Wednesday that expanding sanctions over Russia's annexation of
Ukraine's Crimea region would only make the situation worse.
Visiting Tokyo in a sign that Russia is keen to turn
eastwards after incurring the wrath of the West over Crimea,
Sechin also offered Japanese investors more cooperation in the
development of Russian oil and gas.
Sechin will also visit India, Vietnam and South Korea.
"Looking into expanding sanctions is something that will
only make the conflict worse," said Sechin, a long-standing ally
of Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a panel discussion
at a forum for investment between Japan and Russia.
"It doesn't help solve the problem and is unproductive."
The stand-off over Crimea has caused the most serious
East-West crisis since the end of the Cold War, and the United
States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on a
handful of officials from Russia and Ukraine.
Japanese officials worry any push to impose economic
penalties by the West could undermine its drive to improve ties
with Moscow, but Sechin, who has likened the sanctions to a
blackmail attempt, said Russia was keen to boost investment.
He offered investment possibilities in Russia to Japan,
which had threatened to suspend talks on an investment pact and
relaxation of visa requirements as part of sanctions over
Crimea.
"We offer a substantial expansion of investment
possibilities to Japanese investors," said Sechin, who has a
history of close ties with Japan.
"We are interested not only in attracting partners to
certain projects. We are ready to look into joint investments
into all the technological chain: in output, infrastructure,
refining and transportation of energy," he said.
Rosneft already has some joint projects with companies from
Japan, the world's largest consumer of liquefied natural gas
(LNG).
In 2011, when Russia's neighbour stepped up LNG consumption
after the disaster at its Fukushima nuclear plant, Sechin, then
in charge of energy within the Russian government, personally
ordered additional shipments of LNG to Japan.
