Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW, March 18 Igor Sechin, chief executive officer of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, said on Tuesday Russian business could turn elsewhere in the case of western sanctions over Ukraine, Prime news agency reported on Tuesday.
Sechin said he may buy more Russian shares in Rosneft to capitalise on the "market environment" caused by possible sanctions. Russia's stock market has plummeted since President Vladimir Putin signalled he would not back down over Ukraine.
Sechin begins a trip to Asia this week as Russia seeks closer ties with the East amid a growing rift with the United States and European Union over Russia's involvement in Ukraine.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.