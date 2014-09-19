(Adds Ulyukayev comment)
MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia may prop up energy
companies Rosneft and Novatek with up to $3.9 billion each from
its National Wealth Fund, a reserve of oil proceeds set up to
buoy the country's pension system.
Russia's government has promised to support those companies
which, under EU and U.S. sanctions over Ukraine, are unable to
access Western markets. Rosneft and Novatek,
both run by allies of President Vladimir Putin, have signalled
they will need help, with Rosneft asking for $40 billion.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted by Itar-Tass news
agency as saying the government was considering a proposal by
the two companies for the wealth fund to invest 80 to 150
billion roubles in their bonds.
"We are considering the proposals ... I think that in this
year we will be able to take such decisions," he said, adding
that the proposals were for investment of up to 150 billion
roubles in each company, Tass reported.
But Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted as saying
by Interfax news agency that the two companies had yet to make
formal requests, meaning it would be difficult for them to
receive the help by the end of the year.
The government has so far avoided pushing the country into
debt, instead planning on using reserves - including those set
aside for Russia's 40 million pensioners - to support what Putin
calls the country's "national champions", pillars of the economy
in sectors such as energy and defence.
The National Wealth Fund was set up to support the pension
system, which will be stretched in the future as the population
ages and the working population shrinks. Using these funds has
raised concerns that Russia is robbing the future to pay for
today.
Russian officials are increasingly split over how to boost
companies and an economy that is teetering on the brink of
recession due to the sanctions imposed on its leading state
companies and banks over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
The budget for 2015 to 2017 relies on high oil prices to
cover social spending promises and offers little to those who
want to see investment in companies to try to kick-start an
economy expected to grow only 0.5 percent this year.
Rosneft, led by Igor Sechin, a long-time ally of Putin, has
grown rapidly since it took over most of the assets from Yukos
in the mid-2000s, and acquired rival TNK-BP last year, amassing
large debts.
It will need to repay $26.2 billion between July this year
and December 2015, with peak repayments of $9.4 billion in the
fourth quarter this year and $11.8 billion in the first quarter
next year, Moody's rating agency said in a July note.
Novatek, co-owned by Gennady Timchenko, another Putin ally,
has good liquidity, with only a $350 million syndicated loan
maturing within the next 18 months, according to Moody's.
However, Timchenko has admitted that the sanctions have
deterred financing from European as well as U.S. banks -
complicating investment projects such as its flagship $27
billion Yamal liquefied natural gas project in the Arctic.
($1 = 38.4430 Russian rouble)
