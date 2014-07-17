MOSCOW, July 17 President Barack Obama has introduced new sanctions on Russian companies, including top oil producer Rosneft, over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Following is a factbox on Rosneft's key projects and supply deals with international majors, which may be affected by the measures:

STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH BP

- BP obtained a 19.75 percent stake in the Kremlin-controlled company as part of a deal that saw the British firm sell Rosneft its stake in the Anglo-Russian oil producer TNK-BP for $55 billion last year.

- The companies agreed to explore Russia's hard-to-recover oil deposits. BP's head Robert Dudley, a U.S. citizen, sits on Rosneft's board.

SUPPLY DEALS, PREPAYMENT

- Rosneft announced deals worth more than $15 billion to sell crude oil and other products to BP in 2013.

- Last month, Rosneft also agreed to supply BP with 12 million tonnes of refined oil products. The deal involves a pre-payment of at least $1.5 billion arranged by leading global financial institutions for Rosneft.

- Rosneft is due to supply Glencore with 46.9 million tonnes of oil and Vitol with 20.1 million tonnes of oil. The deals envisage total prepayments of up to $10 billion.

- Rosneft is to export up to 10.11 million tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products via Russian ports to Trafigura, one of the leading global trading houses. The prepayment on the contract is up to $1.5 billion.

- Rosneft is to supply Poland's largest oil company PKN Orlen SA with up to 8 million tonnes of oil in a deal worth $7 billion until June 30, 2016.

PROJECTS WITH EXXONMOBIL

- The Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project off the Russian Pacific island of Sakhalin, which produces more than 100,000 barrels of oil per day. ExxonMobil owns 30 percent in the project, while Rosneft has a 20 percent stake. Other stakeholders are Japan's Sodeco consortium (30 percent) and India's ONGC.

- The LNG project in Sakhalin, which is expected to come onstream in 2018 to initially produce 5 million tonnes of super-cooled gas a year with a view to increasing capacity to 10 million tonnes. Japan's Marubeni plans to finance the plant's construction and gas marketing.

- The companies agreed to develop West Siberia's hard-to-recover oil, where reserves are expected to be bigger than those in the Bakken formation in North America. ExxonMobil pledged to provide carry-financing worth up to $300 million.

- Rosneft and Exxon will tap the offshore reaches of the Russian Arctic. The acreage in the Chukchi Sea, Laptev Sea and Kara Sea spans approximately 600,000 square km (150 million acres). Exploration drilling in the Kara Sea is expected to begin in August.

- Both companies have agreed to tap Black Sea reserves with exploration drilling costs in the region.

- The Cardium development project in Canada's Alberta province. Rosneft has a 30 percent stake in the 107 fields. Rosneft also owns 30 percent in Exxon's 20 blocks in the Gulf of Mexico.

MORGAN STANLEY

- Rosneft is in the process of acquiring U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley's oil trading unit. Both companies have said they are committed to completing the deal despite the Ukraine crisis. The transaction was announced on Dec. 20, before Russia launched its incursion into Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.

PIRELLI, DOWNSTREAM

Rosneft controls over 13 percent in Italy's Pirelli , the world's fifth-largest tyremaker.

Rosneft has 50 percent in Ruhr Oel, which has stakes in four refineries in Germany - Gelsenkirchen, MiRO, Bayernoil and PCK Schwed, accounting to about a fifth of Germany's refining sector capacity.

Rosneft owns 20.99 percent in Italy's Saras refinery.

HARD-TO-RECOVER OIL PROJECTS

- Apart from Exxon, Rosneft has also agreed with Norway's Statoil and BP to tap shale oil in Russia.

- Rosneft and Statoil are due to develop the so-called Domanik shale formation in Samara region, while BP will explore the formation in the Volga-Urals region.

OTHER OFFSHORE AND ARCTIC PROJECTS

- Rosneft and Statoil will jointly work on the Norwegian continental shelf in the Barents Sea, where Rosneft was awarded a 20 percent in the license PL713. Both companies will also work in Russia's Perseevsky area in the Barents Sea and Kashevarovsky, Lisyansky and Magadan 1 areas in the Sea of Okhotsk.

- Italy's Eni will develop the Fedynsky, Central Barents blocks in the Barents Sea and the Western Chernomorsky block in the Black Sea.

- Rosneft has the Polar Light project with ConocoPhillips in the Russian Arctic, which produces 4 million barrels a year.

LATIN AMERICA

VENEZUELA

- Rosneft has a 60 percent stake in the Junin-6 project, as well as stakes in Carabobo-2,4 (40 percent), PetroMonagas (16.7 percent), Boquern (26.7 percent) and Petroperija (40 percent).

BRAZIL, CUBA

- Rosneft owns 51 percent of HRT O&G, a Brazilian company that owns three giant oil and gas exploration blocks in the Solimoes Basin.

- Rosneft and Petroleo Brasileiro SA have agreed to seek ways to sell natural gas trapped in Brazil's remote Amazon jungle.

- Rosneft and Cuban state oil company Cupet are due to jointly explore Cuba's potential offshore oil reserves.

CHINA

- Rosneft has been increasing its oil supply to China, aiming to triple it to 46 million tonnes (920,000 barrels per day) by 2020.

