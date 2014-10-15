MOSCOW Oct 15 Russia's newly announced foreign exchange deposits will carry a term of one month or longer, a senior Finance Ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Finance Ministry said that auctions for the new deposits, aimed at smoothing volatility of the rouble, will start within a month.

"We're considering a period of one month and up - it will depend on the liquidity forecast," Maxim Oreshkin, head of the long-term strategic planning department at the Finance Ministry said. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)