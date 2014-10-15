* Auctions aimed at supporting rouble

* Ministry to offer $3 billion through forex auctions (Adds comment from Finance Ministry)

By Oksana Kobzeva and Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW, Oct 15 Russia's newly announced foreign exchange deposits will carry a term of one month or longer, a senior Finance Ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Finance Ministry said auctions for the new deposits, aimed at smoothing volatility of the rouble, will start within a month.

"We're considering a period of one month and up, it will depend on the liquidity forecast," said Maxim Oreshkin, head of the long-term strategic planning department at the Finance Ministry.

The ministry's press office said the ministry would offer about $3 billion through the deposit auctions. This would be less than analysts' estimates of above $5 billion. [ID: ]

The rouble bounced off an all-time low against the dollar on Wednesday after again breaching the limits of its trading band, but analysts said there would be no let-up for the currency.

The rouble has been hammered by the Ukraine crisis and Western sanctions which have starved local firms of foreign currency, as well as a routing in oil prices.

The central bank has been intervening in the foreign exchange market to keep the rouble from sliding too fast, with traders estimating that the bank has sold more than $10 billion so far in October through interventions.

Analysts say the addition of the Finance Ministry's deposit auctions would help the rouble, but everything depends on terms attached, which the ministry is yet to reveal.

"These kinds of measures will slow the rate of depreciation, but not the overall trend which is likely to continue weaker as long as oil goes lower and Ukraine/sanctions risks remain," Timothy Ash, head emerging markets strategist at Standard Bank in London, wrote in a note. (Additional reporting and writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Janet Lawrence)