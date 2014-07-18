BRIEF-Total Energy Services acquires shares of Savanna Energy Services on TSX
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX
KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said on Friday that the route approved by the UN International Civil Aviation Organization over Ukraine has been closed after Thursday's "incident".
A Malaysian airliner was brought down in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing all 298 people aboard. (Writing by Nick Macfie)
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock