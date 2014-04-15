(Repeats story unchanged)
* Central govt struggles to enforce its writ on east
* Pro-Russian protesters defying Kiev's rule
* Kiev-appointed governor working in secret location
* Police reluctant to use force against neighbours
By Gabriela Baczynska
DONETSK, Ukraine, April 14 Staff working for
Serhiy Taruta, the steel baron appointed by Kiev as governor of
the restive Donetsk region, say he is hard at work in the
regional capital, but cannot disclose where exactly for security
reasons.
The governor is in an "operational headquarters suitable for
wartime," said Taruta's spokesman, Alexander Omelchuk.
Those unusual working arrangements reveal an uncomfortable
truth for the Western-backed government in the capital Kiev: its
control over the Russian-speaking Donetsk region in the east of
the country is so fragile it is almost non-existent.
The point was driven home at the weekend when a series of
insurrections by pro-Russian protesters spread like brush fire
through the region.
In one town after another, the officials and security forces
who are nominally loyal to Kiev and supposed to uphold its rule
over the country melted away or, in some places, swapped sides
and joined the protesters.
Kiev and its Western backers say this state of affairs is
the result of cynical manipulation by Russian agents, an
allegation Moscow denies.
Whatever the reason, the fact is that Kiev's writ does not
run in large parts of the territory, raising questions about
whether the country can keep functioning in its current form, or
ever realise Kiev's ambitions of joining the European Union.
Acting President Oleksander Turchinov rejects the notion
that Ukraine is split.
He said on Monday difficulties with governance were
countrywide and stemmed from the fact pro-Moscow president
Viktor Yanukovich concentrated power before fleeing in February.
"We did not expect that the whole system of central and
regional power would fall to pieces so quickly," Turchinov said.
Donetsk region is Ukraine's coal mining heartland, has much
of the country's heavy industry, and is home to 4.3 million
people - or about a tenth of Ukraine's total population as it
stood at the start of this year.
A spokeswoman for Turchinov said the authorities in Kiev
remain in control of the east of the country, where Taruta is
one of several business billionaires they have put in charge,
but declined to elaborate.
The Kiev administration announced that it was launching a
full-scale operation to put down the rebellions in the east,
starting on Monday morning, although 12 hours later there was no
sign of the operation.
"The government is making every effort to restore confidence
in the authorities," Deputy Foreign Minister Danylo Lubkivsky
told a news conference. "Ukraine is fighting back," he said.
DIVIDED LOYALTIES
Anecdotal evidence of Kiev's crumbling hold can be seen
throughout Donetsk region, where the majority of people speak
Russian instead of Ukrainian. Many feel an affinity with people
across the border in Russia.
Andrei Anosov's predecessor as head of the regional police
was forced out by pro-Russian protesters who picketed the police
headquarters in Donetsk.
When Anosov took over the job - which is officially
subordinate to the authorities in Kiev - he appeared with a
black and orange ribbon attached to his jacket. That is the
symbol adopted by pro-Russian militias in Crimea and eastern
Ukraine.
"I take on the command," Anosov told people gathered outside
his headquarters on Saturday, saying he would work "in support
of the people."
A young, rank-and-file police officer on duty at a
pro-Russian rally in front of the regional administration
building in Donetsk had a an ambivalent view on upholding Kiev's
rule.
"What are we supposed to do? Fire a volley at the grannies,
veterans, mothers with children and other locals who come here?
It's not the police role to fire at its people," he said.
"I was born here and do not want to be told to shoot at my
neighbours," said the officer, who declined to be named because
he is not allowed to reveal his private views at work.
The building the policeman was patrolling had been the
governor's office, but it has been occupied by protesters.
Consequently, part of Taruta's staff now work from the hotel
Viktoria, while some work from home.
A month ago Taruta gave an interview to Reuters in the
regional government building that is now occupied.
Now his press aides say he is not available for
meetings in person, or for telephone interviews because of the
risk of bugging.
Taruta was last seen in public in Donetsk on April 11,
feeding rumours among residents he is no longer there. One of
the governor's aides, who gave his name as Ilya, said that was
untrue. "They say he is in town," he said.
