MOSCOW, March 12 Ukraine's High Court has
decided to take back into state ownership a 68-percent stake in
an asset of Russian aluminium giant Rusal, the General
Prosecutor's office said in a statement on Thursday.
Rusal suspended work at the Zaporizhia (Zaporozhye) alumina
and aluminium complex (ZALK) in southeastern Ukraine several
years ago as a result of low aluminium prices.
"The highest court has finally drawn a line under a
multi-year debate over the termination of an ... agreement over
a 68.01-percent stake in ZALK, valued in the agreement at more
than 380 million hryvnias ($20 million)," the Prosecutor's
office said.
The company, which bought the stake 14 years ago, plans to
appeal against this decision in international courts, it said in
an emailed statement.
Rusal, controlled by Oleg Deripaska, also owns the Mykolayiv
(Nikolaev) alumina plant in Ukraine, its second biggest alumina
asset, which has not been affected by the conflict so far.
($1 = 19.0000 hryvnias)
