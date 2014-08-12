MOSCOW Aug 12 The Russian Foreign Ministry said
on Tuesday that a humanitarian convoy which is heading to
eastern Ukraine from Russia would cross the border only under
the aegis of the Red Cross.
"After the Russia-Ukraine border is crossed, the column will
go under the aegis of the International Committee of the Red
Cross," it said in a statement.
Ukraine said on Tuesday the aid would have to be unloaded
from the Russian trucks and transferred by the Red Cross to
other vehicles. The Foreign Ministry statement made no reference
to that condition.
Russian media said a convoy of 280 trucks had left from near
Moscow and it would take a couple of days for it to make the
1,000 km (620 mile) journey to Ukraine's eastern regions where
rebel fighters seek union with Russia.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Ralph Boulton)