MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia displayed its mobile air
defence missile systems in central Moscow on Monday, underlining
its military might amid tensions with the West over Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin said last week that Russia would
have enough resources and resolve to protect it from what he
described as enemies seeking to dismember the country.
Mounted on dark green military trucks, the S-400 'Triumph'
and Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile systems, as well as the
Kasta radar station, appeared outside the capital's huge Russian
Army Theatre.
Russia's Defence Ministry said the equipment was put on
display to mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of
Russia's air defence forces.
The West has expressed growing concern over what it says is
Russia flexing its military muscle, including by intensifying
air activity around Europe and beefing up its military forces on
the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Kiev in March.
The Kiev government, NATO, Washington and its allies have
accused Russia of sending in troops and arms to back separatist
rebels in Ukraine's east - setting up the worst confrontation
between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.
Russia has dismissed the accusations.
(Reporting by Gennady Novik, Sergei Karpukhin, Writing by
Gabriela Baczynska)