MOSCOW Aug 5 Russia may impose restrictions or
a ban on European airlines using trans-Siberian routes, raising
the cost of their flights to Asia in response to the European
Union's sanctions over Ukraine, the business daily Vedomosti
reported on Tuesday.
Russian low-cost airline Dobrolyot, run by state-controlled
Aeroflot, had to suspended all flights last week after
its plane lease agreement was cancelled because the EU extended
sanctions on the carrier for operating flights to Crimea, the
Black Sea peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in March.
Possible restrictions on transit flights over Russian
territory are being discussed by the foreign and transport
ministries, Vedomosti quoted a source as saying.
The ban could not only affect European carriers including
Lufthansa, British Airways, and Air France,
but also hit back at Aeroflot which gets the overflight fees
from the airlines, Vedomosti wrote.
Russia's Transport Ministry and the civil aviation authority
declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by
Matt Driskill)