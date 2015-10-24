MOSCOW/KIEV Oct 24 Flights between Russia and
Ukraine will be terminated on Sunday after the countries
exchanged sanctions against their airlines amid a standoff over
Moscow's support of separatists in the east of Ukraine.
Kiev said last month it would ban direct flights by Russian
airlines, including flagship carrier Aeroflot, from
Oct. 25 to punish them for flying to Crimea, a peninsula Moscow
annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
It also banned Russian planes carrying military hardware or
troops from flying over Ukrainian territory.
The Kremlin called the move "another act of madness" and
swiftly responded by closing its airspace to Ukrainian airlines,
also effective from Sunday, although both sides expressed
willingness to talk about lifting the ban.
Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Andriy Pyvovarsky said on
Friday that consultations with Russian officials had been held
in Brussels and would continue on Saturday.
Pyvovarsky estimated that air passenger traffic between the
two countries stood at 657,000 in the first half of 2015 with
Russian airlines handling two-thirds of that.
Ukraine has accused Russia of sending arms and troops to
help pro-Moscow separatists fighting its soldiers in the east of
the country, in a conflict which has killed nearly 8,000 people
since April 2014. Russia denies involvement.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Natalia Zinets; Editing by
Catherine Evans)