MOSCOW/KIEV Oct 26 Direct flights between
Russia and Ukraine are unlikely to restart any time soon, people
familiar with the matter said on Monday, after links were
severed in a tit-for-tat row over Russia's annexation of Crimea.
Direct air services between the one-time allies ceased on
Sunday, a new low for commercial relations between the two
neighbours, who have been locked in a bitter standoff since a
pro-European uprising in Kiev and the annexation by Russia of
Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014.
"It's unlikely the ban can be cancelled now," said one
source familiar with negotiations over ending flights. "As far
as I know, no new talks are planned."
Kiev initiated the spat last month when it sanctioned
Russian airlines, including flagship carrier Aeroflot,
to punish them for flying to Crimea. Moscow criticised the move
as an "another act of madness" and responded by closing Russian
airspace to Ukrainian airlines.
Talks on Friday between Russia and Ukraine, held in
Brussels, ended without the kind of agreement needed for flights
to continue, Russia's aviation watchdog, Rosaviation, said in a
statement.
A spokeswoman for Ukraine's infrastructure ministry
confirmed that no further negotiations about flights with Russia
were scheduled.
The loss of ticket sales - around 657,000 passengers flew
between Ukraine and Russia in the first half of 2015 - will hit
the bottom-line of both countries' airlines, some of which have
already posted losses for parts of this year.
"We expect the ban will stay in place for the duration of
the winter season at least," said Ukrainian Airlines spokeswoman
Evgeniya Satskaya, adding that the season ran until the last
Sunday in March 2016.
The airline estimates it could lose up to $6 million in
revenue as a result of the ban over this period, she said,
adding that the company hoped it could recoup some losses by
increasing passenger turnover on other flights.
Airlines from nearby countries such as Belarus, Moldova and
the Baltic States, stand to benefit from the end of direct
flights as passengers wishing to fly between Russia and Ukraine
will have to use transit flights.
A spokesman for Belarussian operator Belavia said they had
already noticed a rise in passenger turnover to Kiev and that
they had introduced a new route from Minsk to the southern
Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Sunday.
Russia's Aeroflot reported a net loss of $53.45 million in
the first half of 2015.
Ukrainian Airlines posted operating profit of $12.5 million
in the first nine months of this year, after reporting a loss of
over $55 million in 2014.
Ukraine has accused Russia of sending arms and troops to
help pro-Moscow separatists fighting its soldiers in the east of
the country, in a conflict which has killed nearly 8,000 people
since April 2014. Russia denies involvement.
(Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Osborn)