FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Hague arbitration court will hear case on Ukrainian companies vs. Russia
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Autos
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Sports
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 4, 2017 / 10:04 AM / in a day

Hague arbitration court will hear case on Ukrainian companies vs. Russia

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 4 (Reuters) - The Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague said on Tuesday it has jurisdiction and will hear the case of a Ukrainian company seeking to recover damages for property lost when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

The court said that the case launched by PJSC Ukrnafta seeking damages for expropriated petrol stations is covered by a bilateral Ukraine-Russia treaty.

In a related decision, the court said it would also hear claims brought against Russia by Stabil LLC and ten other companies. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.