MOSCOW Aug 4 The Ukrainian army is deploying
tactical missile launchers and multiple rocket-launch systems
near Donetsk in east Ukraine, the Russian Foreign ministry said
on Monday.
"The Ukrainian army keeps concentrating Tochka U rocket
systems, as well as Smerch (Tornado) and Uragan (Hurricane
multiple-launch rocket systems), near Donetsk," it said in a
written statement. "How many more lives will these weapons
take?"
Kiev and the West accuse Moscow of providing weapons and
fighters for pro-Russian rebels fighting government troops in
the east. Moscow has blamed the West for the crisis and called
on Kiev to start negotiating with the insurgents.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)