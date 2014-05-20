MOSCOW May 20 Russia's defence minister has
told troops to return to their permanent bases after military
exercises near the border with Ukraine, fulfilling an order from
President Vladimir Putin, Interfax news agency reported on
Tuesday.
The Kremlin announced on Monday that Putin had ordered
Russian forces near Ukraine back to their bases, but NATO and
the United States said they saw no sign of a pullback. Moscow
has failed to carry out such promises before.
The Defence Ministry said the troops, which were involved in
military exercises in the regions of Rostov, Belgorod and
Bryansk, were ordered to withdraw, according to the report.
A defence ministry spokesman declined immediate comment.
Moscow has massed tens of thousands of troops near the
border regions where pro-Russian separatists have declared
independent states, and Kiev and its Western allies fear they
could be used to invade in support of the rebels.
