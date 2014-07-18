France arrests men suspected of planning attack ahead of elections
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.
MOSCOW Russia voiced anger on Friday over being blamed by Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott for the downing of a Malaysia passenger jet over eastern Ukraine that killed all 298 people on board, calling his comments "unacceptable".
"Without bothering himself about evidence and operating only on speculation, Mr. T. Abbott assigned guilt," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "Abbott's statements are unacceptable."
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Thomas Grove)
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.
DAKAR A hundred unarmed South Sudanese refugees in east Congo took 13 United Nations mission staff hostage on Tuesday, demanding to be moved to a third country before later releasing them unharmed.