Women look at note placed with a bouquet of flowers on a Malaysia Airlines counter at Schiphol Airport July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

MOSCOW Russia voiced anger on Friday over being blamed by Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott for the downing of a Malaysia passenger jet over eastern Ukraine that killed all 298 people on board, calling his comments "unacceptable".

"Without bothering himself about evidence and operating only on speculation, Mr. T. Abbott assigned guilt," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "Abbott's statements are unacceptable."

