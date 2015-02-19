* Putin a "real and present danger" to Baltics, says Britain
* Stronger NATO presence needed on borders, says EU official
* Russia redrawing Europe's borders by force, Dombrovskis
says
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Feb 19 Senior Western officials accused
Russia on Thursday of redrawing the map of Europe by force and
posing a threat to the Baltic states.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was a "real and present
danger" to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and NATO was getting
ready to repel any aggression, British Defence Secretary Michael
Fallon said.
Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European
Commission, said a stronger NATO presence was needed on the
alliance's borders.
"Russia's aggression against Ukraine is very worrying for
Baltic states," Dombrovskis, a former prime minister of Latvia,
said at an event in London.
"It shows that Russia is looking to redraw Europe's 21st
century borders by force, and it must be noted that Ukraine is
not the first country to face Russia's aggression."
Fallon, whose remarks were published as Britain scrambled
jets to see off Russian Bear bombers, said Putin could launch a
campaign of undercover tactics to try to destabilise the three
former Soviet republics, all now members of NATO.
"I'm worried about Putin," Fallon told the Times and Daily
Telegraph newspapers, saying there was "a very real and present
danger" Russia would adopt the same tactics it used to unsettle
eastern Ukraine and Crimea.
"I'm worried about his pressure on the Baltics, the way he
is testing NATO. NATO has to be ready for any kind of aggression
from Russia whatever form it takes. NATO is getting ready," he
said.
DIPLOMATIC ETHICS
Russia bridled at the remarks.
"The comments of Mr Fallon of course are already beyond
diplomatic ethics and the characterisation of Russia is
completely intolerable," Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander
Lukashevich told reporters.
"We will find a way to respond to the comments."
Fallon's intervention came as fighting raged in eastern
Ukraine despite European efforts to resurrect a stillborn
ceasefire, a day after pro-Russian separatists forced thousands
of government troops out of a strategic town.
Fallon also raised concerns about increased Russian air
activity around Britain as his ministry announced the Royal Air
Force had escorted two Russian long-range Bear bombers away from
the south coast of England the previous day, the second such
incident in as many months.
Prime Minister David Cameron said he thought the Russians
were trying to make "some sort of a point", but that he didn't
deem it necessary to dignify it with too much of a response.
The coast guard in fellow NATO member Iceland said the same
Russian planes had flown within just 26 miles of its own
coastline, the closest since the United States shut its airbase
on the island in 2006
Fallon earlier this month said Britain would send four
Typhoon fighter jets again this year to help NATO with air
policing in the Baltic states, promising up to 1,000 British
troops would also join a NATO rapid reaction force.
Speaking in Madrid, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said
Russia needed regularly reminding that there were "red lines"
around NATO members such as the Baltic states backed up by the
alliance's article 5 collective defence guarantee.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said Russia
posed a threat to the wider region, including Moldova, which on
Wednesday chose a pro-European businessman as prime minister.
"Russia is behaving aggressively now as we speak," he told
BBC radio. "I really do see threats to all countries...If we
fail to react properly to what's happening in Ukraine, there
will be a big temptation (for Russia) to further instigate
situations elsewhere."
Latvian finance minister Jnis Reirs told Reuters his
country had detected elements of "hybrid warfare" in the past
year and was aware that Moscow could try to use the Baltics to
destabilise Europe.
Georgia meanwhile condemned the signing of a border
agreement between its breakaway region of South Ossetia and
Russia, accusing Moscow of moving closer to annexing a territory
it supported in a five-day conflict in 2008.
Georgia, which has ambitions to join NATO, and Russia fought
that war over South Ossetia and another separatist region,
Abkhazia. After it ended, Moscow recognised both regions as
independent countries.
