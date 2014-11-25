MOSCOW Nov 25 Crimeans should pay off their
debts to Ukrainian banks despite now living under Russian law, a
Russian central bank official was quoted as saying, marking a
change in position by Moscow which had suggested ignoring any
payment demands.
Reuters reported last week that thousands of Crimeans were
not paying their debts to Ukrainian banks, with many taking
their cue from Russian President Vladimir Putin who in April
told one resident wondering how to pay off a car loan: "Please
use the car and don't worry."
His spokesman later said Putin was referring to the fact
that the banks' branches had closed in Crimea since Russia
annexed the peninsula in March, making it difficult to pay.
Mikhail Sukhov, a deputy chairman at Russia's central bank,
said on Monday Crimean residents' debts to Ukrainian banks would
eventually have to be paid off.
"To pay or not to pay the loans is the responsibility of
each person. But sooner or later they have to pay," Sukhov was
quoted as saying by the Crimean news agency Novosti Krima during
a visit to Crimea.
"As soon as working relations improve between Ukraine and
Russia, a bank will be found to become an intermediary between
borrower and lender and will undertake debt collection."
Sukhov reiterated that Crimeans could pay off their debts to
Russian banks now, although there was no mechanism as yet to
return those payments to Ukrainian banks.
Russia quickly moved to oust Ukrainian banks from Crimea
after annexing the peninsula. It forced them to close, banned
the Ukrainian currency and replaced the region's retail banking
network almost overnight.
Ukraine's leading banks said most of their loans to Crimean
individuals and businesses were now delinquent.
Ukrainian banks had loaned Crimean businesses and
individuals about $1.8 billion at the time the region was
annexed, according to Ukraine's central bank.
The surge in bad loans in Crimea has made it difficult for
Ukrainian banks to repay Crimean depositors, an official with
Ukraine's central bank told Reuters.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage and
Andrew Heavens)