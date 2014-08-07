MOSCOW Aug 7 Russian Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov told a conference in Moscow on Thursday:

- says Russia discusses its new food import bans with Kazakhstan and Belarus;

- sees risks of short-term inflationary spike in Russia, no medium or long-term danger from the food ban;

- says Russia to find means to block banned food being re-exported into Russia from Belarus and Kazakhstan;

- says list of banned foods may be narrowed, unlikely to be expanded;

- says Russia to compensate banned food imports by higher supplies of Brazil's meat, New Zealand's cheese. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Katya Golubkova)