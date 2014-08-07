MOSCOW Aug 7 Russian Agriculture Minister
Nikolai Fyodorov told a conference in Moscow on Thursday:
- says Russia discusses its new food import bans with
Kazakhstan and Belarus;
- sees risks of short-term inflationary spike in Russia, no
medium or long-term danger from the food ban;
- says Russia to find means to block banned food being
re-exported into Russia from Belarus and Kazakhstan;
- says list of banned foods may be narrowed, unlikely to be
expanded;
- says Russia to compensate banned food imports by higher
supplies of Brazil's meat, New Zealand's cheese.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Katya Golubkova)