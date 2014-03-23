MOSCOW, March 23 Russia is complying with international agreements limiting the number of troops near its border with Ukraine, Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry is in compliance with all international agreements limiting the number of troops in the border areas with Ukraine," Antonov was quoted as saying by the state Itar-Tass news agency. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)