* Russia says troops pulling back after exercises
* Ukraine, West have voiced alarm over troop build-up
(Adds quote and background)
MOSCOW, March 31 Russia is withdrawing a
motorised infantry battalion from a region near Ukraine's
eastern border, the Russian Defence Ministry was quoted as
saying by state news agencies on Monday.
The United States says progress on resolving the East-West
stand-off over Ukraine depends on Russia pulling back troops
massed on the border. It was not clear whether other troops
would pull back or had already withdrawn.
The Defence Ministry said it was pulling forces out of the
Rostov region near Russia's border with Ukraine after month-long
military exercises.
"The battalion ... has completed its field exercises at the
Kadamovsky training grounds in the Rostov region and is
beginning its march to its permanent base in the Samara region,"
the ministry was quoted as saying.
A battalion numbers between 300 and 1,200 troops.
Russia says the build-up near the border is part of military
exercises and there are no plans to move forces across the
border into Ukraine, but the United States and NATO have voiced
alarm over Moscow's intentions following its annexation of
Crimea.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel)