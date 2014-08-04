Man Group, Pandora strength boosts European stocks, French equities rally
MOSCOW Aug 4 Russia's consumer protection watchdog is preparing to suspend imports of "Kentucky Gentleman" bourbon, adding to a growing list of products Russia has banned since the West imposed new sanctions over Moscow's support of rebels in Ukraine.
The Rospotrebnadzor service found signs of phthalates - organic chemicals - in the bourbon, it said on Monday in a statement on its website. www.rospotrebnadzor.ru
"As of now we are talking about this distillery only," a spokesman said, referring to the U.S. Barton 1792 Distillery where Kentucky Gentleman is made.
The U.S. state of Kentucky is a leader in U.S. bourbon production. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Louise Ireland)
* Pandora gains after maintaining outlook (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
