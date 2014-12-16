Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
LONDON Dec 16 Russia's isolation over its actions in Ukraine have made it more vulnerable to global economic shocks, British Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on Tuesday.
A fall in oil prices by almost a half since June has put severe strain on Russia's oil-dependent economy, with a collapse in the rouble and Russian stocks adding to the pressure Western sanctions are placing on President Vladimir Putin.
"The fall in the global price for oil is a global phenomenon but ... Russia has made itself more vulnerable to economic shocks ... as a result of the relative isolation through sanctions that it has faced because of events in Ukraine," Cameron's spokesman told reporters.
"If Russia continues to choose not to take the path of de-escalation it will continue to face consequences." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.