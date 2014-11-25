* Buckwheat used in traditional Russian dishes
* Experts see no objective reason for panic-buying
* Panic-buying a sensitive issue in standoff with West
By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, Nov 25 As if Russian President Vladimir
Putin did not have enough to worry about with Western sanctions,
falling oil prices and a collapsing currency, there is also now
the price of buckwheat.
Rumours that snow has ruined the harvest in the Altai region
that grows the fruit seed have caused panic-buying in some areas
and pushed up the price of one of Russia's most popular foods.
Stockpiles are plentiful, experts see no reason for concern
or shortages, and analysts rule out any link with the sanctions
imposed over the Ukraine crisis.
But Putin still has a problem: any hint of panic over
Russia's economic downturn could be exploited by critics at home
and abroad as a sign that the sanctions are biting hard.
"It's pure and simple hysterics," the head of the ProZerno
grain consultancy, Vladimir Petrichenko, said of the
panic-buying. Appealing for calm over the snowfall, he said:
"Everybody said everything had been lost, not just part of the
crop."
Russians eat what they call "grechka" in traditional dishes
as well as everyday meals such as "kasha" (porridge).
Prices doubled almost overnight after the snow this month in
mountainous Altai, near China, Kazakhstan and Mongolia, but
ProZerno has predicted a 2014 crop of 705,000 tonnes, more than
enough to meet the annual demand of 550,000 tonnes.
The economic impact may ultimately be minimal, but the
political damage may already have been done.
Footage shot by a hidden camera - and broadcast on state-run
Channel One at the weekend - showed customers buying a grocery
store out of buckwheat in minutes. In the frantic buying, one
man was seen grabbing at least nine bags.
EMPTY SHELVES, PUBLIC MOOD
Such images evoke memories of the empty shelves of the
Soviet communist era when Moscow was isolated - a situation
Putin says will not be repeated over Ukraine.
Some commentators even see buckwheat as a barometer of the
public mood.
"We are a country that has always been hungry throughout
history," Yevgenia Albats, editor of the liberal New Times
magazine, told Ekho Moskvy radio which is often critical of
Putin. She described stocking up on buckwheat as "quite rational
behaviour when the rouble is falling."
Opinion polls show Putin's popularity ratings are sky-high,
backed by pliant media that have supported his efforts to show
the Russian public is united over Ukraine and against sanctions.
In response to the panic-buying, media have increasingly got
on message, accompanying most reports with comments by experts
reassuring viewers there is not cause for concern.
State-run Channel One television blamed the situation on
"speculators", a similar explanation to one provided for the
rouble's slide and shifting any blame away from the Kremlin.
Underlining the importance of the buckwheat situation, the
Federal Anti-Monopoly Service in the Altai even launched an
investigation. It said on Monday it had found "no signs of
collusion" to manipulate prices.
