By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, Oct 14 European companies in Russia
warned on Tuesday they were being hurt by a Russian embargo on
food imports as well as EU sanctions and risked being
"sacrificed" in the standoff over Ukraine.
In comments before Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivered
a speech to the Association of European Businesses in Russia
(AEB), the group's chairman criticised the EU but also said
Russia's actions violated World Trade Organisation rules.
The remarks by Frenchman Philippe Pegorier underlined the
growing problems for the more than 600 European companies in his
group as sanctions bite, the economy stagnates, the rouble
slides and competition from Asian firms grows.
"Minister, the European business community ... is angry,
angry that it is being sacrificed by both the European and
Russian authorities," Pegorier said in introductory remarks to
business chiefs in a Moscow hotel, with Lavrov at his side.
"The new sanctions hurt ... and create uncertainty for
investment in Russia," he said, urging European leaders to help
do more to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. But he added: "The
Russian regulations also hurt our companies and do not meet
Russia's commitments to the WTO."
Moscow's response to sanctions by banning some Western food
imports and trying to replace sanctioned items with Russian
goods, combined with its attempts to drum up new business with
Asia, pose a threat to European businesses in Russia, he said.
The AEB has repeatedly criticised the sanctions, imposed
over Russia's annexation of Crimea and backing for separatists
in eastern Ukraine, but has been less forthright in expressing
concern over the impact of the Russian government's policies.
TOUGH RESPONSE
Lavrov responded by dismissing all criticism of Russian
policy over Ukraine and advising the businessmen to lobby their
own governments if they want a policy change.
He fiercely criticised the EU, which has signed a free trade
agreement with Kiev and backs the pro-Western leaders in Kiev
who came to power after Viktor Yanukovich, a Moscow ally, was
ousted as president in February following months of protests.
"By trying to force Ukraine to choose the European Union
over Russia, Brussels, contrary to the democratic values it has
declared, supported an anti-constitutional coup staged with the
support of ultra-nationalist forces," Lavrov said.
After the speech, some business leaders made clear they were
disappointed Lavrov had not shown more sympathy with their
plight as some trim spending and staff and freeze investments to
try to ensure they can survive the crisis.
"What I would have liked to have seen perhaps is some signs
from Mr Lavrov and the Russian side ... to take steps in this
difficult situation to make the situation easier for both
Russian businesses and European businesses," said Hans Wicks,
head of the Confederation of Danish Industry.
Contrasting with the problems facing European firms in
Russia, Moscow and Beijing signed a host of energy, trade and
finance agreements on Monday during a visit by Chinese Premier
Li Keqiang.
Wicks said many companies were still doing good business in
Russia and were staying put.
"What is happening now though on the negative side is that
companies that were looking to invest in Russia and to come
here, but had not started, they are more reluctant, they are
putting things on hold until there is a more clear signal of
which direction the political situation will take," he said.
