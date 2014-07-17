BRIEF-TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33
* TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $6.1 MILLION AND 2016 ANNUAL NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $19.8 MILLION
MOSCOW, July 17 International payment systems Visa and MasterCard said on Thursday new U.S. sanctions, which targeted Russia's Gazprombank and VEB among other firms, did not affect their operations in Russia.
"This sanctions package does not affect Visa operations in Russia, cards are being serviced in a normal way," a spokesman for Visa said.
MasterCard said in an email that new sanctions were "specific to certain banks' access to the U.S. capital market" and they did not impact MasterCard's business. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
BOSTON, Jan 23 Smarting from its biggest-ever yearly loss, hedge fund Viking Global Investors has reordered its stock picking team and plans to invest more money in financial and consumer stocks and less in pharmaceutical stocks, its co-founder told clients.
Jan 23 Former Morgan Stanley executive Greg Fleming has joined asset management firm Axiom Capital Management, according to a regulatory filing, offering the first hint of what his life after Wall Street might look like.