MOSCOW, July 17 International payment systems Visa and MasterCard said on Thursday new U.S. sanctions, which targeted Russia's Gazprombank and VEB among other firms, did not affect their operations in Russia.

"This sanctions package does not affect Visa operations in Russia, cards are being serviced in a normal way," a spokesman for Visa said.

MasterCard said in an email that new sanctions were "specific to certain banks' access to the U.S. capital market" and they did not impact MasterCard's business. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)