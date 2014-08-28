MOSCOW Aug 28 More than 100 Russian soldiers
were killed in eastern Ukraine in a battle this month while
helping pro-Russian separatists fight Ukrainian troops, two
members of the Russian presidential human rights council said on
Thursday, citing accounts of eye-witness and relatives of the
dead.
Ella Polyakova and Sergei Krivenko, both members of the
council, said around 300 people were also injured in the
violence on Aug. 13 near the town of Snizhnye in Donetsk
Province, when a column of trucks full of ammunition they were
driving was hit by a sustained volley of Grad missiles.
"A column of Russian soldiers was attacked by Grad rockets
and more 100 people died. It all happened in the city of
Snizhnye in Donetsk Province," said Krivenko speaking by
telephone. Polyakova said she had also been given the same
figure, of more than 100, for the number of Russian soldiers
killed in the attack.
