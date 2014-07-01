(Adds quotes)
MOSCOW, July 1 The speaker of Russia's lower
house of parliament called on Tuesday for a new ceasefire in
east Ukraine, hours after Kiev ordered a resumption of a
military campaign to end a pro-Russian separatist rebellion.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko opted not to extend a
ceasefire that had been intended to allow for peace talks with
the rebels, saying the separatists had failed to keep to the
truce or follow a peace plan he had outlined.
Sergei Naryshkin, chairman of the State Duma lower house and
an ally of President Vladimir Putin, criticised Poroshenko's
decision in comments to Russian reporters.
"We think that without a truce, without the start of
dialogue, it is simply impossible to restore peace, justice and
law and order in Ukraine," Naryshkin was quoted as saying by
Interfax news agency.
The Kremlin has yet to respond to the end of the ceasefire.
Moscow could face more penalties from the European Union on
top of existing asset freezes and visa bans unless pro-Russian
rebels act to end the conflict. Moscow denies accusations that
it is orchestrating the rebels in east Ukraine.
Another senior parliamentarian, Sergei Mironov, urged Russia
to take full control of the border between Russia and the two
rebellious regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in east Ukraine.
Mironov, who heads the Just Russia party which has backed
Putin throughout the Ukraine crisis, was quoted by RIA news
agency as saying this would help establish a humanitarian
corridor for refugees wanting to flee the fighting.
Naryshkin accused Ukraine's Western allies of turning a
blind eye to what he called human rights abuses and a flood of
refugees fleeing Ukraine.
"It's the theatre of the absurd," Naryshkin was quoted as
saying. He added that representatives of various Western
countries were acting strangely, "as if they don't notice what
is happening in Ukraine, as if the crisis and civil war are not
happening in the centre of Europe".
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Timothy Heritage,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)