MOSCOW, Sept 5 The Russian central bank is ready
to take "non-standard measures" to offset the impact of possible
new sanctions that the European Union may impose later on Friday
against Moscow, First Deputy Central Bank Ksenia Yudayeva said.
"We are ready for non-standard situations," Yudayeva told
the Rossiya-24 news channel. "And in case of such non-standard
situations we are ready to use different instruments which could
be needed, including non-standard application of the tools which
are commonly used for monetary policy."
When asked about what could these measures might include,
Yudayeva decline to comment.
The European Union is to announce later on Friday whether it
will impose more punitive measures against Russia for its
engagement in the Ukraine crisis.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)