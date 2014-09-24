* For other news from Reuters Russia Investment Summit,
By Oksana Kobzeva and Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russia's central bank can
achieve low inflation despite economic shocks from the Ukraine
crisis, the bank's Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva told Reuters
on Wednesday.
She was cautious about economic growth, though, arguing that
low growth was a serious structural problem facing the country
which monetary policy was largely powerless to solve. The best
the bank could do to help, she said, was to boost the confidence
of long-term savers by bringing inflation under control.
Yudayeva, the bank's head of monetary policy, said the bank
could reduce inflation to 4 percent by 2016-17, despite a spike
this year which has pushed it well above target.
"The inflationary shocks that we have this year have a
temporary character," she told the Reuters Russia Investment
Summit.
Inflation is running just below 8 percent, well above the
bank's 5 percent target for this year, partly as a result of an
embargo on many food imports in retaliation for Western
sanctions over Russia's policies in Ukraine.
Prices have also picked up as a result of a weaker rouble,
but Yudayeva believed the market was underestimating the
currency's worth. "Now the exchange rate is obviously
undervalued," she said.
Although rising prices largely reflect factors outside the
bank's control, Yudayeva said that the failure to hit the target
for a second year running reflected badly on policymakers.
"A significant challenge for us now is definitely the lack
of a reputation of a central bank which is able to meet
targets," she said. "This is a problem of Russia: society is
continually afraid that inflation will get out of control."
Yudayeva said it was uncertain whether the bank would hit
next year's inflation target of 4.5 percent, with much depending
on how long Western sanctions on Russia remain in place.
But the outlook was clearer for subsequent years, when the
bank aims to reduce inflation to 4 percent.
"If we look at inflation in 2016-17 considering the factors
we're talking about now, the situation is a lot clearer," she
said. "Now, according to our forecasts, we can undoubtedly meet
our medium-term goals."
DOVISH SHIFT?
Faced with bouts of currency market turmoil as a result of
the Ukraine crisis, the bank has raised interest rates three
times this year, leading to criticism that it is being too
aggressive in its determination to reduce inflation.
But the central bank left rates on hold this month even
though inflation remained above target, leading some analysts to
detect a "dovish" shift in its policy.
Yudayeva, however, said that the bank's basic philosophy and
objectives had not changed.
"The central challenge now is not to lose control of
inflation, to prove that it is under control," she said.
By reassuring long-term investors, low inflation would help
boost long-term savings, creating domestic sources of capital
that would reduce Russia's excessive reliance on external
financial markets, she said.
She rejected criticisms - including from within the Russian
government - that the bank should be supporting economic growth
by softening its monetary policy.
"Our view is that the falling economic growth that we now
see has a structural character," she said, citing factors such
as demographic trends, a weak investment climate, and a rising
debt burden on households and companies.
"If (structural problems) aren't solved, softening monetary
policy will lead not to faster economic growth, but inflation."
Still, the economic growth crunch was the biggest problem
for Russia and a major concern for the central bank, she said.
"The fact that the central bank can't deal with it through
monetary policy doesn't mean that we aren't worried about this
problem, and it deserves serious attention," she said.
FINANCIAL SHOCKS
Despite setbacks in its fight against inflation, the central
bank has gained kudos from markets and analysts for its ability
to weather financial shocks caused by the Ukraine crisis.
The World Bank commended the central bank on Wednesday for
shifting its policy to inflation targeting from next year.
Yudayeva said that steps to allow the rouble to float were
back on track, after serious currency market jitters earlier in
the year, which led many analysts to expect a delay.
Last month, markets reacted calmly when the central bank
abolished currency market interventions until the rouble is at
the edge of its corridor against a dollar-euro basket. The
corridor will be scrapped altogether by the start of next year.
"We think we have acquired definite experience," Yudayeva
said. "We will act in a way that there won't be a substantial
influence on the market, as with the changes to the
(intervention) parameters that took place this summer."
The relative market calm contrasts with the situation in
March, when the central bank introduced temporary emergency
measures enabling it to intervene heavily to defend the rouble,
preventing more serious financial fall-out.
More recently, too, the bank has responded flexibly to
market conditions, with an innovative forex swap facility to
meet a shortage of dollars.
Despite its new hands-off role in the currency markets, the
bank stands ready to adopt similar tailor-made measures in
future, Yudayeva said.
"If we see definite tendencies, definite indicators, showing
that problems are forming on markets that could potentially
destabilise them, then the central bank will discuss precisely
what measures are necessary for securing financial stability,"
she said.
