UPDATE 2-Oil prices claw back losses, but oversupply still weighs
* Kuwait expects OPEC-led output cut to be extended beyond June
MOSCOW, March 3 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed Ukraine with his Chinese counterpart on Monday and their views coincided on the situation there, the ministry said.
In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said the two veto-wielding U.N. Security Council members would stay in close contact on the issue.
* Kuwait expects OPEC-led output cut to be extended beyond June
* Indonesia one of 16 countries with US trade surplus under review