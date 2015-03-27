MOSCOW, March 27 The Russian Orthodox Church has
suspended a priest who publicly blessed a group of fighters
heading to eastern Ukraine, encouraging them to battle
government troops he called "fascist scum".
Vladimir Zaytsev, from the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, was
filmed on March 12 sending off some 50 camouflaged fighters,
some wearing balaclavas and waving the flags of two pro-Russian
regions that want to break away from Ukraine.
"Fight against the fascist scum if needed, and I think it
will be necessary," said Zaytsev, referring to Ukrainian
government forces. "Don't be afraid of anything."
More than 6,000 people have been killed in the separatist
conflict, which broke out last April. Moscow denies sending arms
and troops to back the pro-Russian rebels, and says any Russians
fighting there are volunteers.
Local diocese authorities said in a statement that Zaytsev
had been suspended until Easter because his actions
"contradicted the position of the Russian Orthodox Church
regarding what is happening in Ukraine".
It said his remarks should not be considered as a "blessing
for carrying out a fratricidal war." Local church officials
would decide after Easter whether or not to reinstate him.
While some in Ukraine accuse the Russian Orthodox Church of
colluding with the rebels, its head, Patriarch Kirill, has
avoided publicly supporting them and said that all military
action in Ukraine must stop.
The church has a worldwide following of more than 100
million, including many Ukrainians. It has cooperated closely
with the Kremlin under President Vladimir Putin, whose 15 years
leading Russia were once described by Kirill as "a miracle of
God".
(Writing by Denis Pinchuk, Editing by Thomas Grove and Mark
Trevelyan)