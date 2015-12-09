UPDATE 5-Oil buckles as concern grows over battle of OPEC vs shale
* Relentless rise in U.S. oil production weighs on crude prices
MOSCOW Dec 9 Russia should restart supplying its coal to Ukraine after Kiev resumed electricity supplies to Crimea, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"In principle, we no longer need electricity from Ukraine," Putin told a government meeting. "But since they have now resumed (electricity) supplies, we will give them coal in return." (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
BEIJING, May 9 Chinese President Xi Jinping told French President-elect Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Tuesday that he would uphold the Paris Agreement on curbing climate change.