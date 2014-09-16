A woman rides a bicycle past the remains of a burnt-out Ukrainian armored personnel carrier (APC) in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhanks, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

MOSCOW Russia's Parliamentary Speaker Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday the "cynical and irresponsible" policy of the United States and its allies is pushing the world to the verge of a new cold war.

"The cynical and irresponsible policy of the United States and the those countries that are on its leash is pushing the world to the verge of a new cold war," Naryshkin was quoted as saying by Interfax during a ceremony to open the autumn session of the parliament's lower house, or Duma.

(Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)