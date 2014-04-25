MOSCOW, April 25 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov on Friday denounced Kiev's security operation in eastern
Ukraine as a "bloody crime" and said the interim government
would face justice for staging a war against its own citizens.
"They (Kiev) are waging a war on their own people. This is a
bloody crime and those who pushed the army to do that will pay,
I am sure, and will face justice," he told a meeting with young
diplomats in Moscow.
